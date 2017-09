FERC Snags Skadden Atty For New General Counsel

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Tuesday announced that it has picked up a decorated U.S. Army veteran from Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP to serve as its new general counsel.



James P. Danly will start his tenure at the commission on Sept. 18, FERC Chairman Neil Chatterjee said in a statement.



Danly, who served two tours in Iraq and received a Bronze Star and Purple Heart, joins the commission from Skadden’s energy regulation and litigation group, where he helped write the fourth edition...

To view the full article, register now.