Saul Ewing, Arnstein & Lehr Merger Yields 15-Office Firm

By Michele Gorman

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Saul Ewing LLP and Arnstein & Lehr LLP announced Tuesday they have merged to create a more than 400-attorney firm with 15 offices along the East Coast and in the Midwest.

The new firm, Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP, will have expanded capabilities and greater depth in key practice areas and will continue Saul Ewing's focus on energy, higher education, insurance, life sciences and other core industries, a joint news release said.

"Our success will continue to be built on knowing our clients' businesses, understanding...
