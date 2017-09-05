Saul Ewing, Arnstein & Lehr Merger Yields 15-Office Firm
The new firm, Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP, will have expanded capabilities and greater depth in key practice areas and will continue Saul Ewing's focus on energy, higher education, insurance, life sciences and other core industries, a joint news release said.
"Our success will continue to be built on knowing our clients' businesses, understanding...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login