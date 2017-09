7th Circ. On Brink Of Ideological Shift With Posner's Exit

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 9:46 PM EDT) -- In the past decade, the Seventh Circuit’s many Republican-appointed judges, including the departing Richard Posner, have taken conventionally liberal stances in a number of high profile civil rights cases. But Judge Posner’s retirement now leaves the court with four vacancies, giving the Trump administration room to appoint enough reliably conservative jurists to upend the court’s nuanced ideological balance.



The retirement on Saturday of Judge Posner, an appointee of President Ronald Reagan in 1981, follows Judge Ann Williams taking senior status in June, Judge John Daniel Tinder’s...

