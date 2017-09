Lawmakers Implore Trump To Stick With S. Korean Trade Deal

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The bipartisan leaders of the congressional trade committees issued a forceful endorsement of the U.S. trade agreement with South Korea on Tuesday after President Donald Trump signaled that he was considering withdrawing from the agreement over the weekend.



Trump said Saturday that withdrawing from the 2012 bilateral agreement known as KORUS was “very much on [his] mind,” according to a White House pool report. That revelation set off alarm bells on Capitol Hill, spurring the four leaders of the Senate Finance Committee and the House Ways and...

