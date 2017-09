USPTO Tells Fed. Circ. To Abandon Nautilus Standard

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 9:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has intervened in a Federal Circuit appeal over a nixed Tinnus Enterprises LLC toy patent to defend an agency board's rejection of the U.S. Supreme Court's Nautilus standard for determining that a patent is invalid as indefinite.



The USPTO urged the appellate panel Aug. 29 to adopt a different standard for indefiniteness known as Packard, which stemmed from a 2014 case before the Federal Circuit.



In that case, the appeals court backed the Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s application of legal...

