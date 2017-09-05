Treat International Brokers Fairly, Insurance Industry Says

Law360, London (September 5, 2017, 6:09 PM BST) -- Global regulators risk introducing unfair advantages by forcing cross-border insurance brokers to meet tougher standards than their local counterparts, a leading international trade group has said.



Such a move would be inappropriate and disproportionate, the Global Federation of Insurance Associations warned on Tuesday in an appeal to the International Association of Insurance Supervisors, an umbrella group of regulators from more than 200 jurisdictions.



The lobby group says that IAIS guidance has indicated that cross-border brokers should not be bound by local laws but should instead obey...

