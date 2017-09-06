Goldberg Nabs Toxic Tort Team From Segal McCambridge

Law360, Philadelphia (September 6, 2017, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Goldberg Segalla announced Tuesday that it has nabbed a seven-attorney team from Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney Ltd. to bolster its toxic tort and environmental practice group in Philadelphia.



The team, which joins a toxic tort and environmental group at Goldberg Segalla that already boasts nearly 50 attorneys across 18 offices in the United States, is led by three partners — Joseph Cagnoli Jr., Jeremy Dongilli and Christopher McGowan — and also includes four associates.



Cagnoli told Law360 in an interview Wednesday that Goldberg Segalla's "people-first" culture...

