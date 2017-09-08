Buchanan Ingersoll Scores Merchant & Gould Drug Patent Pro

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A former Merchant & Gould PC partner who litigates over drug patents for clients such as Breckenridge Pharmaceutical and hedge-fund-backed Coalition for Affordable Drugs has joined Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC.



Matthew L. Fedowitz, who was a partner at Merchant & Gould for more than five years, is moving to Buchanan Ingersoll's office in Alexandria, Virginia. His practice focuses on drug patent litigation for generic pharmaceutical companies in federal district court and at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. He said his new firm's experience will...

