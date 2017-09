Trump Taps Columbia Law's Jackson For Dem Seat On SEC

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 12:51 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Friday announced the nomination of Columbia Law School professor and former Treasury Department official Robert J. Jackson Jr. to fill an open seat at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



Jackson, who would serve a five-year term and fill a seat reserved for a Democrat if confirmed, is the director of Columbia Law’s Program on Corporate Law and Policy. The nomination of Jackson follows Trump’s July nomination of Hester M. Peirce, a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason...

To view the full article, register now.