Judge Posner's Legacy Will Be Built On These Opinions

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 11:12 PM EDT) -- There’s probably no way to adequately rank the judicial catalog of Judge Richard A. Posner, who retired on Saturday after 36 years of service on the Seventh Circuit. But constitutional law experts say the prolific jurist leaves behind a body of work that will continue to influence jurisprudence and inspire legal thinkers for years to come.



An appointee of President Ronald Reagan, Judge Posner has long stood out among his peers for his ability to churn out brightly written, yet deeply incisive opinions at a pace...

