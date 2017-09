IP Legal Groups Tell High Court AIA Reviews Are Beneficial

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Amid a chorus of calls for the U.S. Supreme Court to put an end to America Invents Act reviews, some major intellectual property groups have come to their defense, telling the justices the reviews are not only constitutional, but beneficial to the patent system.



The American Intellectual Property Law Association was among a handful of prominent IP law groups to file an amicus brief last week in a case between Oil States Energy Services LLC and Greene’s Energy Group LLC that urged the court not to...

