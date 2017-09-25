Expert Analysis

The Dell Appeal In Light Of Recent DFC Opinion

By Stephen Lamb and Matthew Stachel September 25, 2017, 10:37 AM EDT

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 10:37 AM EDT) -- On Wednesday, the Delaware Supreme Court will hear oral argument in the appeal from the Delaware Court of Chancery’s post-trial opinion in In re Appraisal of Dell Inc., C.A. No. 9322-VCL, (Del. Ch. May 31, 2016). The Supreme Court will consider whether the Court of Chancery’s decisions to rely on its own valuation analysis and assign no weight to the final merger consideration in determining the “fair value” of the petitioners’ stock, under Delaware’s appraisal statute, was supported by the record. The appeal is significant because...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular