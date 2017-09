Aveva, Schneider Agree To Combine After Prior Talks Failed

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 6:27 PM EDT) -- The United Kingdom’s Aveva Group PLC and French energy management and automation company Schneider Electric SE on Tuesday announced a deal to form an engineering and industrial software giant after previous deal talks fell through at least once before.



Under the proposed deal, which the pair characterized as a reverse takeover of Aveva, Schneider Electric will pay £550 million ($717 million) in cash and will hold a 60 percent stake in an enlarged Aveva, the announcement details. Aveva will additionally hand its shareholders £100 million once...

