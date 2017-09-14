OIG's Warranty Safe Harbor Opinion And Value-Based Care

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 11:47 AM EDT) -- In a new advisory opinion, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General clarified the scope of the Anti-Kickback Statute warranty safe harbor.[1] In brief, the opinion recognizes that the warranty safe harbor can provide protection for a warranty offered for “many reasons, including failure to meet quality standards or failing to achieve patient clinical results specified as targets at the time of sale.”[2] This confirms the long-standing view of many in the drug and medical device industry that the warranty safe harbor...

