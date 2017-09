10th Circ. Revives EEOC's Interference Claim Against School

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 6:32 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit ruled Tuesday that the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission can pursue a claim that a Denver-based private college improperly interfered with a former director’s right to file age discrimination charges with the agency, saying the commission’s claim wasn't moot.



In a published ruling, a three-judge panel revived a claim made by the EEOC that CollegeAmerica, a private, nonprofit college based in Denver, interfered with Debbi D. Potts' right under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act to file a claim with the EEOC and...

