FDA Releases Guidance On Connected Medical Devices

By Emily Field

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday released final guidance outlining its advice for how electronic medical devices can talk to each other and information systems safely and securely.

As medical devices become increasingly more connected to each other and other technology, the FDA said, it’s become even more important that these systems are able to safely exchange and use information. To that end, the agency said it is issuing guidance to help industry and staff identify what medical device manufacturers should keep in mind...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular