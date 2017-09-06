FDA Releases Guidance On Connected Medical Devices

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday released final guidance outlining its advice for how electronic medical devices can talk to each other and information systems safely and securely.



As medical devices become increasingly more connected to each other and other technology, the FDA said, it’s become even more important that these systems are able to safely exchange and use information. To that end, the agency said it is issuing guidance to help industry and staff identify what medical device manufacturers should keep in mind...

