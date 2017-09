Dewey DA Slams Ex-CFO's Bid To Dodge Fraud Conviction

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Manhattan prosecutors on Friday pushed back against former Dewey & LeBoeuf Chief Financial Officer Joel Sanders’ effort to nix his conviction for fraud and conspiracy, telling a New York state judge that Sanders is just rehashing already-decided arguments.



The government lawyers contend that it’s clear their case at trial was legally sufficient, and there's no reason to revisit the court's prior rulings finding the case up to snuff. Prosecutors also took aim at Sanders’ arguments that their case was based on faulty conclusions about federal tax...

