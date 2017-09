Sidley Austin Adds Hogan Lovells Environmental Partner

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A former Hogan Lovells partner who specializes in environmental law and who also previously worked for the U.S. Department of Justice has joined Sidley Austin LLP in its Washington, D.C., offices, the firm announced on Tuesday.



Justin Savage has moved to Sidley Austin’s environmental practice after having spent about the last four years at Hogan Lovells, he told Law360 on Tuesday. Savage said that Sidley Austin has many “titans” of the environmental bar working in its offices — such as David Buente, co-leader of the firm’s...

