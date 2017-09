Fed. Circ. Asked To Nix Black & Decker Win In Vacuum IP Row

Law360, Washington (September 5, 2017, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board improperly construed a crucial claim term of an industrial vacuum patent asserted against Black & Decker Corp., the patent’s owner told a Federal Circuit panel Tuesday in the hopes of reviving its infringement lawsuit against the hardware giant.



Christy Inc. appealed the PTAB’s decision invalidating several claims of a patent protecting its PULSE-BAC vacuums, which contain multiple sets of filters and valves to keep them clean longer.



The board had agreed with accused infringer Black & Decker that the patent...

To view the full article, register now.