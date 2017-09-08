How Collaboration Is Changing Inside Some Law Firms

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 10:12 AM EDT) -- While many say law firms are too slow to respond to change, that assessment has just never matched my experience. I have always found that lawyers and law firm leaders are methodical and that’s especially true in decisions about their business. When they do make a decision, it’s usually based on a thorough examination of the evidence.



It’s not hard to find pundits who point to the big law firms in New York and say, “They’ll never change” or “the big firms will be fine no...

To view the full article, register now.