Franken Won't Back 8th Circ. Pick, Imperiling Nomination

Law360, Los Angeles (September 5, 2017, 9:04 PM EDT) -- Sen. Al Franken declined to issue a so-called "blue slip" for President Donald Trump's Eighth Circuit court nominee, Minnesota Supreme Court Justice David R. Stras, on Tuesday, citing concern about his conservative ideology.



Franken, a member of Minnesota's Democratic-Farmer-Labor party who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, initially expressed skepticism about Justice Stras when Trump announced the nomination in May, citing influence from special interest groups over the process. The judicial appointment process requires a nominee’s home state senators to each issue a "blue slip" to...

