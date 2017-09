3 Ways To Make Discovery Less Painful

Law360, Washington (September 6, 2017, 12:26 PM EDT) -- The growing breadth, volume and complexity of information has created a huge burden for law firms and their corporate clients to bear when responding to e-discovery needs that can balloon for even relatively simple cases, but there are technological and logistical steps attorneys can take to ease the burden.



How complicated and challenging has discovery gotten? A recently released Deloitte survey on a systemic approach to “globalizing discovery” found that just 21.9 percent of respondents — comprising discovery, information technology and in-house and outside counsel professionals...

To view the full article, register now.