Ex-Sedgwick Partner Who Settled Equal Pay Suit Joins Foran

Law360, Los Angeles (September 5, 2017, 10:56 PM EDT) -- A former Sedgwick LLP nonequity partner — who settled a gender-based discrimination case against the firm earlier this year — has joined the Chicago office of Foran Glennon Palandech Ponzi & Rudloff, according to a statement released Tuesday.



Traci Ribeiro and fellow insurance litigator James Baffa have joined Foran Glennon to continue their work in a range of insurance coverage and claim-related issues, according to a brief statement the firm sent to Law360.



“Traci and Jim bring more than 30 years of experience in analyzing and litigating...

To view the full article, register now.