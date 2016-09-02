ATC Asks Fed. Circ. To Undo $2.1M Verdict Over Presidio IP
In April 2016, a California federal jury found in favor of Presidio on its direct, induced and willful infringement claims for U.S. Patent Number 6,816,356, titled “Integrated Broadband Ceramic Capacitor Array,” and awarded the San Diego-based company — which manufactures capacitors for space, military, microwave, fiber optic and...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login