ATC Asks Fed. Circ. To Undo $2.1M Verdict Over Presidio IP

By Jimmy Hoover

Law360, Washington (September 5, 2017, 7:33 PM EDT) -- American Technical Ceramics Corp. pressed a Federal Circuit panel Tuesday to throw out a more than $2.1 million verdict against it for allegedly infringing Presidio Components Inc.’s patent for ceramic capacitors, arguing the patent is invalid as indefinite.

In April 2016, a California federal jury found in favor of Presidio on its direct, induced and willful infringement claims for U.S. Patent Number 6,816,356, titled “Integrated Broadband Ceramic Capacitor Array,” and awarded the San Diego-based company — which manufactures capacitors for space, military, microwave, fiber optic and...
Case Information

Case Title

Presidio Components, Inc. v. American Technical Ceramics


Case Number

16-2607

Court

Appellate - Federal Circuit

Nature of Suit

830 Patent Infringement (Fed. Question)

Date Filed

September 2, 2016

