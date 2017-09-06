Ease Off On Monitoring Duties, Insurance Industry Says

Law360, London (September 6, 2017, 4:28 PM BST) -- International insurance regulators will force unachievable demands on smaller firms unless they ease off on proposed monitoring duties for senior management, a leading lobby group said on Wednesday.



Insurance Europe urged the International Association of Insurance Supervisors, a forum of global regulators, to ensure that evaluation duties for senior managers are proportionate as it casts new core standards for the industry.



Unless the forum makes clear that these duties are proportionate, companies could become bogged down in red tape to the point that they simply cannot...

