Regulators May Lower Solvency II Ratios, Moody's Says

Law360, London (September 6, 2017, 5:24 PM BST) -- Insurance regulators could choose to lower firms’ capital ratios after viewing their first detailed reports under the European Union’s Solvency II regime, a major ratings agency has said.



Moody’s predicted on Tuesday that watchdogs will take a closer look at insurer’s ratios — which help reflect their ability to withstand a financial calamity — after companies in the sector filed their first annual reports on their solvency and financial condition to meet a May deadline.



These ratios help determine the amount of capital that firms must...

