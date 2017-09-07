Eversheds Launches 3 New Offices In Luxembourg, Russia
The new offices, announced on Wednesday, are in Luxembourg, Moscow and St. Petersburg, and their launches were prompted by a “client need and a commitment to strategic expansion in key jurisdictions,” Eversheds said.
The announcement comes a month after the law firm announced a new office in Dusseldorf, made up of three partners...
