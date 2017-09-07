Eversheds Launches 3 New Offices In Luxembourg, Russia

By Paige Long

Law360, London (September 7, 2017, 6:11 PM BST) -- Eversheds Sutherland will open three new offices across Europe this week offering a range of corporate finance and funds practice areas, with hires from Simmons & Simmons LLP and Nordic law firm Hannes Snellman.

The new offices, announced on Wednesday, are in Luxembourg, Moscow and St. Petersburg, and their launches were prompted by a “client need and a commitment to strategic expansion in key jurisdictions,” Eversheds said.

The announcement comes a month after the law firm announced a new office in Dusseldorf, made up of three partners...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular