EFH Gets Ch. 11 Disclosure, $9.45B Sempra Merger Plan OK'd

Law360, Wilmington (September 6, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Energy Future Holdings Inc. teed up its third Chapter 11 sale attempt Wednesday, securing a Delaware bankruptcy judge’s approval for its disclosure and $9.45 billion merger agreement with Sempra Energy and clearing the way for a vote on its latest plan.



Sempra, a California natural gas supplier, elbowed Berkshire Hathaway out of the nearly 3½-year EFH bankruptcy saga last month, with an 11th-hour offer that topped Berkshire’s proposal by $450 million, with fewer strings and an $85 million smaller termination fee if the deal falls apart....

