New Fund Lets Litigation Investors Target Smaller Cases

Law360, Grand Rapids (September 7, 2017, 1:03 AM EDT) -- Fintech platform LexShares announced early Thursday morning that it has launched a marketplace fund that allows for bundled litigation funding on a smaller scale than had been available previously.



The new fund, called LexShares Marketplace Fund I, or LMFI, will allow investors to put their money into bundled small and midsized commercial litigation matters — a departure from the traditionally large cases associated with litigation finance funds.



According to the company, investors will include individuals and institutions such as hedge funds and pension funds.



“LMFI will...

