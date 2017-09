Peekay Reaches Deal With Creditors, Stalking Horse Bidder

Law360, Wilmington (September 6, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt sexual health and lingerie retailer Peekay Acquisition LLC told a Delaware judge Wednesday that it has reached terms for a global settlement with its unsecured creditors and its stalking horse bidder to streamline its sale process and increase recoveries for trade creditors.



During a hearing in Wilmington, Peekay attorney Adam G. Landis of Landis Rath & Cobb LLP laid out the terms of the deal for the court, saying that its senior secured lenders, which have submitted a stalking horse bid for the debtor's assets,...

