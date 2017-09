House Passes Bill Targeting IRS Asset Seizure Program

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 2:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed bipartisan legislation that would reform the IRS’ controversial civil asset forfeiture program by requiring the tax agency to obtain probable cause before seizing money from those suspected of illegal activity, a response to reports that individuals had seen their legitimate earnings taken.



H.R. 1843, which was passed by a voice vote, is known as the RESPECT Act. The representatives who introduced the bill in late March — Ways & Means Subcommittee on Oversight Chairman Peter J. Roskam, R-Ill.,...

To view the full article, register now.