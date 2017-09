Trump's 7th Circ. Nominee Says Precedent Will Outweigh Faith

Law360, Washington (September 6, 2017, 4:42 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's pick for a Seventh Circuit seat vowed not to put her faith above her duties as a federal judge on Wednesday, in the face of questions from a Senate panel about how she would handle federal cases about abortion and the death penalty.



The Law School of Notre Dame professor Amy Coney Barrett, nominee for the Seventh Circuit, faced hours of questions about her past writings and speeches from Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. During testimony dominated by her...

