Jones Day Work Dogs DOJ Rights Nominee At Senate Hearing

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Jones Day employment attorney Eric Dreiband brushed off suggestions that his actions in private practice make him unfit to head the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division at his confirmation hearing Wednesday, insisting that he will “aggressively and zealously” enforce federal civil rights law if confirmed.



Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee pressed Dreiband on his past testimony before a congressional committee opposing the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, his representation of the University of North Carolina in a suit by civil rights groups challenging...

