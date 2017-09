Fed Vice Chair Fischer Unexpectedly Announces Resignation

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 11:56 AM EDT) -- Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer on Wednesday announced plans to leave his post in October, giving President Donald Trump a surprise vacancy to fill at the central bank.



Fischer, 73, said in a letter to Trump that he would be leaving the Fed’s Board of Governors due to unspecified “personal reasons” on Oct. 13, nearly a year before his term as the board’s vice chair expires and three years before his term as a member of the interest rate and regulatory policy setting body was...

