PTAB Win For Seagate For Encryption Patent OK'd By Fed Circ

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 10:05 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has affirmed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board finding that all 53 asserted claims of a data encryption patent held by Enova Technology Corp. were invalid as obvious, handing a win to Seagate Technology LLC on Wednesday after concluding the decision was supported by substantial evidence.



Seagate had filed a total of three inter partes reviews challenging the claims of Enova’s patent — which describes a system that places the encryption directly into computer hardware rather than requiring a user to download software...

