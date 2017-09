PE-Backed GoDaddy Unveils $882M Secondary Offering

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 6:56 PM EDT) -- GoDaddy Inc., a private-equity backed web hosting company that went public in 2015 through a $418 million initial public offering, said Wednesday existing shareholders will pare their stakes in the company through a secondary sale that will net more than $882 million.



Scottsdale, Ariz.-based GoDaddy said shareholders — including private equity firms KKR & Co. and Silver Lake Partners, Technology Crossover Ventures and Yam Special Holdings Inc., an entity owned by GoDaddy founder Bob Parsons — are selling 20 million shares at $44 each. That’s more...

