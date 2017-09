USPTO Defends PTAB Partial Decisions At High Court

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office defended the Patent Trial and Appeals Board’s authority to institute review of only certain challenged patent claims in inter partes proceedings, arguing before the U.S. Supreme Court that the America Invents Act clearly demands claim-by-claim analysis.



The government asserted in its opening brief on Tuesday that the purpose of inter partes review is to “streamline” patent review by only taking up patent claims that are likely invalid on particular grounds. Software developer SAS Institute Inc. told the high court in...

To view the full article, register now.