KORUS Exit Would Meld Trump's Worst Ideas, Ex-Official Says

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 8:26 PM EDT) -- A potential U.S. withdrawal from its trade agreement with South Korea would amount to a perfect storm of the Trump administration's most shortsighted views on economics, national security and geopolitical diplomacy, the deal's architect told Law360 on Wednesday.



President Donald Trump is said to be mulling an exit from the South Korea-U.S. trade deal, known colloquially as KORUS, as officials from both governments have begun the administrative process of exploring potential tweaks to the agreement.



This is not a new position for Trump, who has made...

