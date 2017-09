Carpet-Tufting Patents Not Invalid Under Alice, Judge Rules

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge has ruled that three Card-Monroe Corp. patents for a carpet-tufting machine are not invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court’s Alice ruling, saying that arguments made by rival and accused infringer Tuftco Corp. stretched the court’s holding too far.



U.S. District Judge Travis R. McDonough found that Card-Monroe’s patents are not directed to an abstract idea, as part of a 107-page ruling on Friday that addressed a number of invalidity and infringement issues in the lawsuit.



The patents relate to carpet-tufting machines and...

