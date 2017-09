Trump’s OCC, Fed Nominees Clear Senate Committee Hurdle

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 11:13 AM EDT) -- The Senate Banking Committee on Thursday moved President Donald Trump’s nominees to fill a key post at the Federal Reserve and to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on to a vote by the full Senate.



The committee voted to approve the nominations of Randal Quarles to be the Fed’s first vice chair for supervision and former OneWest Bank CEO Joseph Otting to be the comptroller of the currency on a largely party-line vote.



Quarles, a former top Treasury Department official, private equity...

