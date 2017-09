Puerto Rico Electric Co. Wants Rate Row Heard By Fed. Court

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 10:15 PM EDT) -- Puerto Rico's insolvent electric utility filed papers Tuesday to transfer a dispute over rate hikes to the federal court presiding over the island's historic bankruptcy-like proceedings, saying the matter challenges the authority of federal overseers and the law underpinning the territory's restructuring.



Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, the island's sole electric utility now under the watchful eye of a federally appointed panel of financial advisers, is attempting to move two civil actions currently underway in Puerto Rico's local court system. The local proceedings challenge various parts...

To view the full article, register now.