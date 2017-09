Travelers Policy Exclusion Bars Leaky Roof Suit, Judge Says

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 8:06 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal judge Wednesday found roof leaks in a Birmingham office building were likely caused by careless repair crews and temperature changes and were therefore not covered by the owner’s Travelers Property Casualty Co. policy.



District Court Judge Karon Owen Bowdre found the evidence was on Travelers’ side in its dispute with Brookwood LLC over whether the roof leak and water damage were caused by something covered by Brookwood’s policy.



“Because Brookwood has failed to meet its burden to produce evidence on which a jury...

To view the full article, register now.