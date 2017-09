Corinthian Ch. 11 Trustee Settles With Ex-Brass For $12M

Law360, Wilmington (September 6, 2017, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The distribution trustee for Corinthian Colleges Inc.’s Chapter 11 case said late Tuesday that he settled mismanagement and other wrongdoing claims against former executives of the defunct for-profit educator, whose practices came under intense fire from regulators, in a deal expected to yield at least $12 million for creditors.



In papers filed with the Delaware bankruptcy court, distribution trustee Craig R. Jalbert said the settlement resolves claims he was planning to assert against a number of Corinthian’s top brass, including former Chairman and CEO Jack D....

