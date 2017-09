2 Ex-Howrey Partners Settle Tax Cases For $50K Each

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 9:46 PM EDT) -- Two foreign former Howrey LLP partners will pay $50,000 apiece to end tax obligation cases with the trustee representing the long-defunct law firm after he claimed the duo had skipped out on payments and contractual obligations, according to a settlement approved Wednesday in California bankruptcy court.



Allan B. Diamond of Diamond McCarthy LLP, the trustee for Howrey’s unwinding, had alleged in January that Brussels-based Götz Drauz and Paris-based Claude Lazarus owed hundreds of thousands of dollars to the firm’s estate in taxes after other Howrey ex-partners...

