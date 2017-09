Atlantic Off Hook In Battle Over Coverage For E-Cig Explosion

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 2:43 PM EDT) -- Atlantic Casualty Insurance Co. has prevailed in a coverage dispute with a vape shop that is being sued by a woman after an e-cigarette allegedly exploded in her mouth, as a Washington federal court granted the insurer summary judgment.



U.S. District Judge Stanley A. Bastian's ruling, handed down Wednesday, does not lay out his reasoning, although a formal opinion is expected shortly. Goldsboro, North Carolina-based Atlantic, which has been defending Spokane, Washington-based Lilac City Vapor, had based its argument solely on an exclusion that it said...

