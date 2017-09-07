Survey Reveals UK Fintechs Worried About Post-Brexit Talent

Law360, London (September 7, 2017, 11:54 AM BST) -- London’s financial technology firms are fretting about the ability to hire staff when the U.K. leaves the European Union, a government-sanctioned survey revealed Thursday.



The census by Ernst & Young and leading fintech trade body Innovate Finance on behalf of Her Majesty’s Treasury found concerns about sourcing talent and the rate at which customers are adopting services.



Respondents feel that coding and software development would be the most difficult skills to find when recruiting, followed by product and sales skills.



Based on the census, another key...

