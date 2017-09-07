FCA Continues Transparency Probe Of 5 Life Insurers
The FCA said that its long-running investigations into Scottish Widows Ltd., Prudential PLC, Countrywide Assured PLC, Old Mutual PLC and Abbey Life Assurance Co. Ltd, which it launched in March 2016, will all remain active until further notice.
Police Mutual, which serves retired police officers, will face no further action.
“No inferences should be drawn from...
