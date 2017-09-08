Lawmakers Warn FCA On Saudi Aramco Listing Rule Change

By Mark Taylor

Law360, London (September 8, 2017, 12:09 AM BST) -- British lawmakers on Friday said attempts to entice Saudi Aramco to choose London for its monster flotation by changing regulatory rules could damage the integrity of the City.

Nicky Morgan, chairwoman of the Treasury Select Committee, and Rachel Reeves, who chairs the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee, questioned the Financial Conduct Authority's proposals to create a new category within its premium listing regime.

The FCA is proposing a rule change that would make it easier for state-owned companies to list their shares on the country’s...
