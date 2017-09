UK's FCA Mulls Regulating Market For Initial Coin Offerings

Law360, London (September 7, 2017, 2:15 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority is considering regulation of a new type of fundraising that pays investors in cryptocurrency tokens, a trend that has already raised billions of dollars and caught the eye of wary international watchdogs, an official familiar with the matter told Law360 on Thursday.



Billed ‘initial coin offerings’, or ICOs, companies release their own versions of digital currencies such as bitcoin, or tokens, to secure external investment. The total ICO sums raised this year alone have topped $2 billion, with around 20 offerings a...

