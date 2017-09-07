UK Prepares To Change Controversial Discount Rate

Law360, London (September 7, 2017, 2:17 PM BST) -- The U.K. government bowed to months of fierce pressure from the insurance industry on Thursday and announced plans to reform the way courts calculate compensation for personal injury.



Since the government slashed the “Ogden rate” from 2.5 percent to 0.75 percent on March 20, a flood of insurers have announced multimillion-pound losses as they factor in bigger payouts to those catastrophically injured in traffic accidents.



Faced with outcry from the industry, Justice Secretary David Lidington now plans to introduce legislation before Parliament on Thursday to change...

