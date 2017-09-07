UK Prepares To Change Controversial Discount Rate
Since the government slashed the “Ogden rate” from 2.5 percent to 0.75 percent on March 20, a flood of insurers have announced multimillion-pound losses as they factor in bigger payouts to those catastrophically injured in traffic accidents.
Faced with outcry from the industry, Justice Secretary David Lidington now plans to introduce legislation before Parliament on Thursday to change...
